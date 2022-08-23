At the Aug. 15 Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting, one of the main points on the agenda was the updated safe learning plan for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Director of Specialized Education Services Laura Pingry-Kile presented the updated health information. This includes:
Any individual who is not well should remain home until their symptoms improve.
Individuals with a fever may return after 24 hours fever-free and feel well enough to resume normal activities.
Report all staff and student positive cases to the building nurse.
ECCS monitors the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health recommendations and guidance. The CDC currently recommends:
- Staying up to date with vaccinations.
- Testing when symptomatic.
- Isolating for five days for those who test positive.
- Wearing a well-fitted mask when community levels of COVID-19 are high.
The district is “not requiring or monitoring” wearing masks, but recommends doing so when COVID-19 community levels are high. Plexiglass shields will continue to be used in front offices and are recommended in small, instructional spaces.
The main differences from the 2021-2022 school year are that the ECCS will not be contact-tracing or requiring close contacts to quarantine. If a student tests positive, isolation is not required — but is encouraged.
However, Pingry-Kile noted that the district is “obligated to follow and implement” guidelines from the Minnesota State High School League.
- Athletes may not participate in practice or contest from day zero to five of testing positive, with day zero being the first day of symptoms or positive test.
- From day six through 10, athletes may participate if they have been fever-free for 24 hours, symptoms are lessening and if they wear a mask at all times except due to risks with certain activities, such as swimming or diving.
- No mask is required if the participant has a negative test.
- For any days after that, athletes may participate without a mask if they have been fever-free for 24 hours with no medication, 10 days or more since first symptoms or a positive test or if symptoms are better.
ECCS will notify elementary schools if there are more than three positive cases in a classroom, and buildings will be notified if infection rate goes above five percent.
Updates and more information will be available at the ECCS Safe Learning Plan website.