A summer version of the Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team had a good showing at Sunday’s BreakdownUSA Summer State Tournament.
“Of the projected top 12 teams in the state, Prior Lake was the only team that didn’t play,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “The format called for four pools of three, with the four pool winners advancing to a final four.”
Eden Prairie, playing without Connor Christensen and Lukas Dunford, opened with a 72-60 win over Eastview.
“The game was tied with less than two minutes remaining,” said Flom. “We ended up winning by 12.”
In the second round, Eden Prairie defeated a surprisingly solid Buffalo team by a 69-67 score.
“They’ll be new to our conference and they’ll hold their own,” said Flom.
At one point, Buffalo led Eden Prairie 40-22.
“They shot the ball really well,” said the coach.
Eden Prairie, on the other hand, opened 8 for 27.
“At about the 3-minute mark, and in a one or two-possession game, their point guard (Tony Dahl) tore his ACL,” said Flom. “He’s also one of their star football players.
“It’s really sad,” he added, “He’ll be senior and he’ll miss his two sports.”
Eden Prairie’s John Henry scored the winning basket with 54 seconds remaining. Drake Dobbs and Austin Andrews led the Eagles with 20 points apiece.
In the third round, Flom had expected Eden Prairie to play Cretin-Derham Hall.
“They got a transfer from Mahtomedi who had been offered by the Gophers,” said Flom. “He played, but Shakopee beat them by 25 points.”
Eden Prairie then beat Shakopee 74-70.
Finals
Eden Prairie and Park Center would meet in the finals.
“I didn’t want to play,” said Flom. “Ariel (Ariel Bland) and John Henry were cramping, and we’ll have played four games in seven hours.
“We were still healthy,” he added, “and I wanted to get out of there.”
Park Center wanted to play.
“I told them that if we played, I wasn’t playing our starters,” said the coach. “I said we’d play 2-3 zone and that we wouldn’t shoot inside the 3-point line.”
Park Center, playing without its two best players, beat Eden Prairie by 10.
“That’s OK.” said Flom. “We are only playing one tournament this summer, as the guys are playing all the time and need the rest.
“I don’t want to wear them down,” he added. “We’re still healthy and we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish.”
The Eden Prairie players will go their separate ways playing on their respective AAU teams the rest of the summer.