While Eden Prairie’s 19-0 win over Minnetonka on Friday wasn’t always pretty, it was pretty good.
The Eagles’ defense, after all, limited the Skippers to just 92 yards of total offense.
In the all important second half — Eden Prairie led 9-0 after three quarters — Minnetonka counted just two first downs.
To be fair, the Skippers were without starting quarterback Luke Tollefson, who suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s loss to Saint Michael-Albertville.
“We didn’t play a great first half, but our defense played well,” said Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant. “We start four juniors on our offensive line. We’ve never done that before.
“We had a little conversation at halftime on what our O-line should look like,” added Grant. “They went out and played great.”
Just enough
In the first half, Eden Prairie got in its own way.
On one drive, Eden Prairie fumbled twice. It recovered the first one, but lost a second fumble inside the Minnetonka 10-yard line.
On another drive, Eden Prairie was called for a motion penalty inside the Minnetonka 5-yard line. The drive ended with a 17-yard Connor Reynolds field goal.
The first half would end the same way, with Eden Prairie leading 3-0.
Catch
Eden Prairie opened the second half by driving the length of the field. It capped its drive with a 19-yard touchdown toss from David Warren-Mitchell to Cade Kramer (Kramer made a leaping catch on a perfectly thrown ball at the goal line).
The Eagles missed the extra point.
Early in the fourth quarter, Eden Prairie turned the ball over on downs when it failed to convert on fourth-and-goal from the Minnetonka 6-yard line (the Eagles’ fourth-down play resulted in a 7-yard loss).
Minnetonka, however, would squander its good fortune. On the first play after their big defensive stop, Eden Prairie’s Israel Mondragon intercepted an overthrown pass at the Minnetonka 34.
Eden Prairie would turn the turnover into three points as Reynolds connected on what might be the longest field goal in team history, 47 yards.
“He can hit from further away,” added Grant.
When asked about the strategy of attempting a 47-yard field goal in a 9-0 game, the coach talked of how high school rules differ from professional rules.
“If you miss in high school,” he said, “the other team takes over from the 20.”
Out of reach
Eden Prairie counted its final points of the game when Fred Zach scored on a 1-yard run.
Note: The touchdown was Zach’s sixth of the season.
As a team, Eden Prairie would run for 209 yards and pass for 122.
Kramer had the Eagles’ biggest day, catching four passes for 71 yards and one score. Warren-Mitchell completed 7-7 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Johnny Hartle rushed 17 times for 60 yards, Zach 17 times for 59 yards, Sam Thomas six times for 70 yards.
The victory lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 3-0. The loss dropped Minnetonka to 0-3.
Eden Prairie returns to action Friday when it plays Shakopee at the Minnesota Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopodic Performance Center Stadium in Eagan.
“They’re a good football team,” said Grant, of facing Shakopee. “Their quarterback can run and their fullback is a three-year starter.
“They do start three sophomores on the line,” he adds.
Friday’s game is set to start at 7 p.m.