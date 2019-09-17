In four of its last five games, the Eden Prairie High School girls soccer team has failed to score a goal.
“It’s a puzzle I can’t figure out,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Mueller. “We’re winning the possession game. We’re winning balls in the air and we’re more physical.
“We’re not shooting,” she added. “That’s what makes it so frustrating.”
Mueller went on to say that this is one of the most capable teams she’s ever coached.
“They’re all high-level players,” she said. “They work so hard and they care so much.”
On Thursday, Sept. 5, Eden Prairie fell 1-0 to No. 2-ranked Edina. Two days later, the Eagles would fall 3-0 to No. 5-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville.
Last week, Eden Prairie sandwiched 1-0 losses to No. 7-ranked Minnetonka and Wayzata with a 3-0 win over Hopkins.
What makes Eden Prairie’s 3-5-1 overall even more frustrating, according to Mueller, was that four of her team’s outcomes were determined by referees.
“I normally don’t complain about the officiating,” she said, “but we’re getting called for things that don’t even exist.”
In proving her point, she mentions a call that went against Eden Prairie in a 1-1 tie with Eagan.
“After our goalie caught the ball to make a save,” said Mueller, “she was called for goal-keeper obstruction.
“She caught the ball,” added Mueller, “how do you call that?”
A deflected hand ball figured into the Wayzata loss, a questionable foul call into the loss to Minnetonka.
Fix
“It’s a matter of execution,” said Mueller. “We work on shooting at training. It’s repetition, repetition and repetition.
“I see this as an opportunity,” she added. “We don’t have to fix getting numbers forward. We don’t have to do a better job possessing the ball. We know the issue.”