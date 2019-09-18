Last season ended with the Wayzata High School girls swim and dive team edging Eden Prairie for third place at the Class AA state meet.
Wayzata counted 186 points, Eden Prairie 178.5 points.
A week ago Saturday, Wayzata finished one spot ahead of Eden Prairie at the Minnetonka Invitational.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the two teams would square off in a Lake Conference dual meet.
And?
Eden Prairie defeated Wayzata 96-88.
“We’re deeper at the top end than they are,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston.
As proof, Eden Prairie won all three relays.
Eden Prairie’s 200 medley relay (Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland, Katelyn Pennell and Faith Larsen) beat Wayzata 1:48.47 – 1:50.09.
Its 200 freestyle relay (Grace Logue, Ashley Plantenberg, Larsen and Lorelei Schwab) beat Wayzata’s 200 free relay 1:39.53 – 1:44.8; its 400 freestyle relay (Katelyn Thornton, Adrienne Peterson, Pennell and Schwab) swam exhibition (didn’t count in the final score) but beat Wayzata 3:39.32 – 3:42.99.
“Relays are worth a lot of points,” added Boston.
In a dual meet, relays score double what an individual finisher would score, the double-scoring format also holds true in a state-meet format.
Moving forward?
“We’ve got three relays that can finish in the top-8 at state,” said Boston. “That’s different than what Wayzata has.”
And?
“Things can change,” states Boston. “We’re only half way through our regular season.”
Firsts
In addition to three relay wins, Eden Prairie swimmers would place first in the 200 freestyle (Thornton, 1:59.46), 50 freestyle (Larsen, 24.87) and 100 backstroke (Pennell, 58.47).
In displays of depth, Eden Prairie finished one (Pennell), two (Skogg) and three (Peterson) in the 100 backstroke; one (Thornton), three (Mallory Miller) and four (Merritt Miller) in the 200 freestyle; one (Larsen), three (Logue) and four (Schwab) in the 50 freestyle and two (Schwab), three (Larsen) and four (Plantenberg) in the 100 freestyle.
“When you’re in the middle of training, you look for opportunities like Thursday,” said Boston. “The girls were looking forward to swimming against Wayzata and they were excited.”
Back at it
On Thursday, Eden Prairie hosts Saint Michael-Albertville. On Saturday, the Eagles participate in the Maroon and Gold Invitational.
“We’ll take an end-of-the-season approach to Saturday,” said Boston. “By putting girls in different events, we’re figuring out what’s best for the team. Ultimately, we’re trying to maximize state points”