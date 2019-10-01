With a healthy lineup, the Eden Prairie High School girls tennis team defeated Prior Lake by a score of 5-2.
With a not-so-healthy lineup, Eden Prairie fell 6-1 to Shakopee.
The Eden Prairie vs. Prior Lake match was played on Aug. 28, the Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee match on Sept. 18.
This past weekend, Section 2AA coaches seeded the Section 2AA Tournament.
No. 2-ranked Minnetonka was awarded the north subsection’s top seed. That was a given. Orono was awarded the No. 2 seed. That was expected.
Prior Lake was tagged with the No. 3 seed, Shakopee No. 4 and Eden Prairie No. 5.
Huh?
“I don’t want to talk about it,” said Eden Prairie coach Alex Horoshak.
What she will talk about is Eden Prairie’s first round match, a rematch with No. 4-seeded Shakopee.
“When we lost to Shakopee,” she said, “we lost four three-set matches.”
Eden Prairie lost a fifth match 7-5, 7-5.
“Sickness forced us to shuffle our lineup,” said Horoshak. “Where we maybe could have been stronger, we hopefully, will be stronger.”
When asked if beating Shakopee is as simple as flipping three-set losses, the coach talked of her lineup.
“You have to submit three lineups for the section tournament,” she said. “The one we used against Shakopee isn’t even an option.”
Translation: Shakopee should expect a different Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee Part II was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1. Wednesday would serve as a rain date.
The winner will most likely face Minnetonka, at Minnetonka, on Thursday (today).
The Section 2AA Final Four is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Section 2AA individual singles and doubles tournaments will be played Oct. 12 and 15 at Gustavus.