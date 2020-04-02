Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 2, 2020 print edition of the Eden Prairie News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 2, 2020 Eden Prairie News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- From balconies and online, seniors find a way to connect despite pandemic
- Local CBD company CANVIVA starts producing hand sanitizer in Eden Prairie facility.
- Is isolation wearing on you? Here are some Hennepin and Carver County resources for dealing with the emotional toll of COVID-19
- Eden Prairie parks close play equipment to prevent spread of COVID-19
- Dakota County deer confirmed positive for CWD
- Spiritually Speaking: Facing our deepest fears
- Finest sports moments: Eden Prairie plays 5 of a kind
- PROP Food Shelf begins $25,000 matching donation drive
- Eden Prairie seniors reflect on their last months of high school, interrupted by pandemic
- Eden Prairie baseball and softball: Training trips refunded, practice/games in holding pattern
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
At the Shakopee women's prison, inmates are fearful for future while DOC works to prevent outbreak
-
Two dead, one juvenile seriously injured in Credit River crash
-
Chipotle in Savage opens with drive-thru lane
-
Shakopee's Athena Award winner - Ali Styba
-
Canterbury Park furloughs 850 employees, reduces salaries of remaining staff
-
Obituary for Michael L. Blaha
-
How Jordan business owners are coping during the pandemic
-
Grieving safely for the dead in a COVID-19 world
-
About-face: Making masks across the community
-
Oak Ridge retail and residential concept plan approved