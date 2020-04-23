Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 23, 2020 print edition of the Eden Prairie News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 23, 2020 Eden Prairie News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- Commentary: True privilege to have served you
- Eden Prairie summer programming canceled
- Name game: 5 surnames that sport Eden Prairie
- Letter: Now is the time to clean up Eden Prairie
- Ice-free lakes lure anglers but stay 6-feet apart
- Eden Prairie students win Twin Cities Regional Science Fair award
- Eden Prairie's Nibir Sarma wins Jeopardy! College Championship
- Eden Prairie High School winter sports athletes named to All-Lake teams
- Sue Frei schools sewing cloth Covid-19 masks
- Spiritually Speaking: With COVID-19, live in the cloud of unknowing
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Commentary: True privilege to have served you
-
That's a wrap: They're a Modern Family
-
Ruth Stricker, the founder of The Marsh in Minnetonka, has died
-
Area schools rank in top 10 of Best High Schools in Minnesota list by U.S. News and World Report
-
Commentary: Ridgeview is not immune to financial pressures
-
'Quiet celebrity' brings color to Chaska streets
-
Credit River intersection will get a stoplight following deadly crash, Scott County vote
-
When a dog goes missing, volunteers pour out of the cracks
-
Prior Lake photo of the week: Eye candy
-
Eden Prairie summer programming canceled