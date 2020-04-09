Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 9, 2020 print edition of the Eden Prairie News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 9, 2020 Eden Prairie News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- Liesl Paulsen wins 2020 Eden Prairie High School Athena Award
- COVID-19 anxiety, risk hits harder for people recovering from addiction. Recovery centers are ready
- Explore the outdoors: here are some walking trails to try
- Spiritually Speaking: Still we rise
- Eden Prairie Community Foundation awards $11K in grants from new coronavirus fund
- Eden Prairie companies respond to COVID-19 with furloughs, layoffs, pay cuts
- Eden Prairie police warn of COVID-19 scams
- Eden Prairie seeks resident input in COVID-19 survey
- PROP Food Shelf's needs for the week
- Is isolation wearing on you? Here are some Hennepin and Carver County resources for dealing with the emotional toll of COVID-19
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Authorities say Scott County COVID-19 peak could be 6-8 weeks away
-
He hung up his baseball career to care for his sick father. Now, T.J. Oakes honors his legacy every day
-
Jordan man sentenced to 20 years prison for murdering foster child
-
Frank Ragnow, Victoria native and Detroit Lion, donates $30,000 for those in need
-
Stay-at-home order extended to May 4
-
Distance learning gives Jordan educators a chance to re-evaluate
-
It's so cheerful: The Chan Dinner Theatres' PSA 'Wash Your Hands!'
-
Commentary: 6 feet apart doesn’t make it OK
-
Here's a map of southwest metro businesses open during the pandemic
-
Liesl Paulsen wins 2020 Eden Prairie High School Athena Award