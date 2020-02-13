Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 13, 2020 print edition of the Eden Prairie News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the February 13, 2020 Eden Prairie News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- Here's a sneak peek at Eden Prairie Library's new collaboration spaces, sound engineering and features for all ages
- Students and elders tackle tech challenges, and bridge the generational divide, at Seniors Get Social
- Eden Prairie student will compete on Jeopardy! College Championship
- Eden Prairie romance author on how to conjure a 'swoon-worthy' feeling, and how to make a relationship last (copy)
- On Campus: University achievements of Eden Prairie students
- Commentary: Back in session
- Eden Prairie romance author on how to conjure a 'swoon-worthy' feeling, and how to make a relationship last
- Eden Prairie hosts hiring and informational sessions on the 2020 Census
- A Minnesota first: Special Eden Prairie class counts 4 1,000-points scorers
- Commentary: Thank you, Alice
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Large fire at Lake Minnetonka home that was under construction; flames seen from across the lake
-
Largest development in Carver's history would add 344 new homes
-
Shakopee photo of the week: Frosty morning
-
Benefit for Madelyn Bendzick is March 7
-
Firefighters respond to blaze at Cameron's Coffee in Shakopee
-
Slowing growth pushes Prior Lake-Savage district toward millions in budget adjustments
-
Jackson Township man charged with pointing gun at neighbors
-
Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Jordan this week
-
Plymouth votes down GreenStep Cities resolution after opposing sides testify
-
Carver County ranks No. 4 in state when it comes to Real IDs