A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man died in a two-car collision near Valleyfair just before midnight Tuesday, June 21, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
According to the state patrol, Charlie Alleman died as a result of the crash. Alleman, driving a Volkswagen Golf, was making a turn from County Road 101 westbound onto Valley Park Drive when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling eastbound on County Road 101 collided with his vehicle.
The driver of the Outlander, Jacob Lederer, 26, of Hopkins, was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash report notes that alcohol was involved.