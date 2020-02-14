WAYZATA — Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Cheri Sudit is running for the Hennepin County Commissioner seat in District 6, according to a news release.
“As a longtime member of this community, I believe it is both a responsibility and an opportunity to combine my extensive years of county experience and my deep roots in this community to pursue this seat. An opportunity to give back to a community that has given my family and me so much does not come along often, and I am thrilled to announce my candidacy,” Sudit said in the release.
Sudit has served as assistant Hennepin County attorney for the past 30 years, representing the county in litigation and providing legal advice, training and representation to county departments.
“The position of Hennepin County Commissioner is a non-partisan position, and that is how I am planning on running my campaign. That means no matter your party affiliation, you can feel confident that I will represent all voices in the community,” Sudit said. “Issues that are of particular importance to me are safety in our homes and our community, a fair and equitable justice system, and preserving, protecting and improving our community’s precious natural resources.”
Sudit, who grew up in Edina, lives in Minnetonka with her husband and their two dogs. Her children attended Hopkins Public Schools.
The District 6 is being vacated by Jan Callison, who isn’t seeking re-election. The district includes the communities of Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
Sudit’s website is CheriSudit.com.