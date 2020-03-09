Award-winning teacher and educator Katy Smith is coming to Eden Prairie to lead a discussion on the importance of play.
Eden Prairie Schools Early Childhood is hosting the March 19 community conversation at the Eden Prairie Schools Education Center, 8040 Mitchell Road, in Eden Prairie, a news release says. The event is $10 and will go from 5:30-7 p.m.
The event will cover the case for play in families, the benefits for children, making time and space for play, tools of the trade and how parents support play.
“Quite simply, play is learning in the early years. Play is how children connect to each other. Play is the foundation for brain architecture. Play is how children express themselves. Play is essential to self-regulation, a foundation to learning,” Smith said, according to a news release.
Smith is the 2011 Minnesota Teacher of the Year — the first early childhood educator in Minnesota and the first parent educator nationally to be honored with the award. She suggests families “Prioritize the time for play and protect it. View family time through a playful lens. Fill your home with play rich materials. Respect children as play managers, listen and learn from them.”
To register for the event, go to edenprairie.ce.eleyo.com and search “let’s talk about play.” Child care reservations must be in by March 17.