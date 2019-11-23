Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson won a Tekne award in the cognitive computing category of the Minnesota High Tech Association’s annual awards, according to a news release from the association.
The company, located at 14701 Charlson Road, was one of 12 winners selected from a pool of 36 finalists from across Minnesota, the release says.
“The Tekne Awards honor the innovative ideas that are powering Minnesota’s growing science and technology economy,” said Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of the Minnesota High Tech Association, in the release. “This year’s recipients have brought forth some of the most innovative industry advancements we’ve seen, and we are proud to honor their contributions to the technology industry of the future.”
The Tekne Awards recognize and celebrate the science and technology industry of Minnesota, the release says.