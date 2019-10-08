Eden Prairie's Gander Outdoors location is closing after 18 months in business, according to a representative of Gander Outdoors.
"I believe it's just lack of business" that made the chain decide to close the Eden Prairie location, said the representative, who didn't want to be identified. Another Gander Outdoors location in Bemidji is closing soon as well. The Eden Prairie store's final day of business hasn't been decided yet, he added.
The retailer opened at 12160 Technology Drive in May 2018. Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and reopened many of the chain's stores as Gander Outdoors. The chain caters to fans of hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports.