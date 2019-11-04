Employees of Eden Prairie’s SAM Nutrition, and their family and friends, volunteered at a food drive and meal at Simpson Homeless Shelter in Minneapolis on Nov. 1, according to a news release from the company.
“Giving has always been important to me and I would like it to be important to this company, especially during the holiday season. Humbling yourself in the service of others is a great way to find yourself,” Chief Operating Officer Apoorva Sunil Shah said in the release. The company encourages other businesses to volunteer in their communities and give back “without expectation,” the release says.
Simpson Homeless Shelter houses around than 70 people each night for various lengths and provides daily meals to over 100 people, as well as working with people on job hunts and housing, the release says. SAM Nutrition, 7500 Flying Cloud Drive, makes nutrition supplements for humans and animals, including soy proteins and green tea extracts, among other products.