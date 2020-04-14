The Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA) at Flying Cloud Airport has voted to keep Premier Jet Center as the CAA Preferred Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) for another three years, according to a news release from the association.
FBOs provide fueling and other services, and there's only one at each airport. FBOs can submit bids to airports on pricing and state their case and must receive at least 35 "yes" votes. The contract is granted for three years.
“We sincerely thank our customers and CAA members for their loyalty and trust in us to remain the CAA Preferred FBO at Flying Cloud Airport,” said Michael Lawrence, operations manager of Premier Jet Center, in the release. “We look forward to building upon our relationships with existing and new members of CAA."
With this new contract, Premier Jet Center will be Flying Cloud Airport's FBO through April 30, 2023.