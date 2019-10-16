Local businesses will be on display at the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce's fall pop-up boutique event, according to Paige Nault, the Chamber's marketing and events manager.
The event, on Oct. 24, will include appetizers, prize drawings and drinks alongside the pop-up boutiques, Nault wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.\
The businesses present will be:
- MH Style Consulting
- Insight Vision Care
- Ooh La La Boutique
- Mercy Forest Co
- Encore Trendy Boutique
- Stella Sparrow Design
- Moore Smooches-SeneGence
- Coccinella - Mediterranean Heritage
- Shine Boutique
- Sweet Nautical
- Bring It! Boutique
- Bella Gina Boutique
- Scheels
The fall pop-up boutique will be 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Olympic Hills Golf Course, 10625 Mount Curve Rd. Tickets are $25 until Oct. 18 and $35 after. The website is epchamber.org.