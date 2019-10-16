FFS.PNG

The Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s pop-up fall boutique is Oct. 24.

 Image courtesy of the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce

Local businesses will be on display at the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce's fall pop-up boutique event, according to Paige Nault, the Chamber's marketing and events manager.

The event, on Oct. 24, will include appetizers, prize drawings and drinks alongside the pop-up boutiques, Nault wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.\

The businesses present will be:

  • MH Style Consulting
  • Insight Vision Care
  • Ooh La La Boutique
  • Mercy Forest Co
  • Encore Trendy Boutique
  • Stella Sparrow Design
  • Moore Smooches-SeneGence
  • Coccinella - Mediterranean Heritage
  • Shine Boutique
  • Sweet Nautical
  • Bring It! Boutique
  • Bella Gina Boutique
  • Scheels

The fall pop-up boutique will be 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Olympic Hills Golf Course, 10625 Mount Curve Rd. Tickets are $25 until Oct. 18 and $35 after. The website is epchamber.org.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

