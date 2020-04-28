Picha Heritage Farm will host its 20th annual Birch Island Woods Plant Sale with curbside pickup beginning May 6, owner Terry Picha told Eden Prairie News.
Online ordering began in late April, and customers will be able to select plants online for pickup through May 12, Picha said.
“We’ve had a real nice early spurt of orders and it’s not even May,” he added.
Although the farm is classified as an essential business, for Picha, there was no question of hosting the usual crowded plant sale, given the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and Gov. Tim Walz’s social distancing orders.
“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. The safety issue is a big deal,” Picha said. “We’ve got to stay healthy first.”
Still, gardening has become more popular as people explore new ways to keep themselves busy while quarantined, and Picha Heritage Farms is providing the materials to do so, from fruit and vegetable plants to perennials and native grasses. This year’s featured plant is the starry sky petunia.
Picha has made one supply change due to social distancing: The farm will not sell large trees or shrubs this year. That’s because there will be fewer workers and volunteers to get the plants from the farms to customers’ cars, and Picha doesn’t want them to have to lift a large plant together and risk going within six feet of each other.
“It’s just going to be too hard for the people we have there,” he explained.
Picha Heritage Farms is at 6649 Birch Island Road in Eden Prairie. The website is www.pichagreenhouses.com.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit children and adults with disabilities at True Friends at Camp Eden Wood, a nonprofit agency in Eden Prairie. True Friends’ programs serve over 25,000 individuals annually at locations near Maple Lake, Annandale, Plymouth, Eden Prairie and Bemidji.