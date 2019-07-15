Piper's Coffee & Burger Bar is getting some beauty rest, according to owner Mark Jundt.
Visitors to the cafe and restaurant at 7942 Mitchell Road may have noticed its darkened windows; that's because the restaurant will be closed for a few weeks to "refresh," Jundt said in an email to Eden Prairie News.
"After 10 years in business, quite a bit of stuff needs replacing," he wrote.
Loyal Piper's diners, fear not: The closure is temporary, and Jundt promised more details of the changes at a later date.