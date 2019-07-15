This story was updated at 9:45 a.m. on July 16.
Piper's Coffee & Burger Bar closure is temporary, owner Mark Jundt confirmed to Eden Prairie News.
The restaurant at 7942 Mitchell Road closed down at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, according to an email to employees that was shared with Eden Prairie News, but it will open again after a "refresh," Jundt said in an email on July 15.
Some staff were told about the closure on Wednesday, July 10, an employee told Eden Prairie News, but most found out at 5 p.m. on July 11.
