SouthWest Transit is expanding its non-emergency medical transportation service starting Nov. 18.
The service, called SW Prime MD, is available for people who are being picked up or dropped off in Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie or Victoria, and brought to or from their appointment in the SW Prime MD service area, a Nov. 4 news release says.
The expanded SW Prime MD service area includes all medical facilities in Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie and Victoria, as well as Ridgeview Medical Center and Ridgeview Specialty Clinics in Waconia, the Ridgeview Excelsior Clinic and "select areas" of Minnetonka and Edina, the release said.
“Affordable transportation can be huge barrier when it comes to accessing the medical care that people need,” SouthWest Transit Chief Executive Officer Len Simich said in the release. “We are excited to be able to offer the people in our community an affordable and reliable option to get to those important appointments.”
SW Prime MD rides are $10 each way and they can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance, SouthWest Transit’s website says. After customers are done with their appointment, they can just call SW Prime to get a ride home.
For people who are needing a ride to Ridgeview clinics, the cost is $5 each way instead of $10. Ridgeview is providing a $5 subsidy for customers who use SW Prime MD to visit a Ridgeview facility in the service area. Meanwhile, children 5 and younger are free.
SW Prime MD service is available from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number to request a ride during normal business hours is 952-797-7463. The website swtransit.org/home/photoblocks/sw-prime-md/.