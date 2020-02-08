Starkey Hearing Technologies has added a chief health officer to its ranks, a first of its kind in the industry, according to a news release from the company.
Dr. Archelle Georgiou started work as Starkey's chief health officer on Feb. 4 and will work on patient education and how hearing aids connect to their users' overall health, the release says.
Georgiou is a physician, author and medical executive who has previously worked as UnitedHealthcare's chief medical officer and as a business consultant for Georgiou Consulting, which focused on medical business and the healthcare system, the release says. She has also had a weekly segment on KSTP-TV and published "Health Care Choices: 5 Steps to Getting the Medical Care You Want and Need" in 2017.
“At Starkey, we are doubling down on a business strategy that we believe will help more people live healthier lives,” said Starkey President Brandon Sawalich in the release. “Dr. Georgiou will help lead the way by developing strategic partnerships in the medical community to bring hearing health to the forefront of overall health.”
Starkey Hearing Technologies is at 6700 Washington Ave. S in Eden Prairie.