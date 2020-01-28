Around 150 people gathered to hear local leaders speak about Eden Prairie's economy, schools and future development at the State of the City luncheon, organized by the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 24 at Bearpath Golf and Country Club. Over a steak lunch, the audience heard from Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson, Eden Prairie City Manager Rick Getschow and Eden Prairie Chamber president Pat Mulqueeny on their takes on the state of affairs in Eden Prairie.
Another year of cranes
Cranes on the horizon will continue to be a familiar sight for Eden Prairie residents, Getschow said. With construction around the Smith Village, Castle Ridge Senior Living and ongoing Southwest Light Rail train developments, Eden Prairie's maps will continue to change. The first riders of the light rail extension will come down the tracks in 2023, and until then, there'll be a fair amount of hustle and bustle as crews build the tunnel and five bridges where the trains will run.
On the upside, shoppers will finally be able to step foot into Scheels at Eden Prairie Center this year, he added: the sporting goods store will open on July 11.
Modernization up, taxes down
Eden Prairie Schools is well underway with implementing Designing Pathways, with its $39 million voter-approved price tag; but even with that added bond referendum, owners of a median-value home in the Eden Prairie School District will pay less in district taxes in 2020, said Superintendent Josh Swanson.
"We passed a bond and our taxes went down," he said, noting that in 2019, the owners of a $397,400 home paid $1,702 in school district taxes; and in 2020, they'll pay an estimated $1,662.
Fewer taxes doesn't mean less programming this year. The district has introduced a bevy of new classes, including app development, cyber security, introduction to social justice, ukulele and the science of happiness.
Businesses optimistic, but seek labor
The mood among Eden Prairie businesses is optimistic, said Eden Prairie Chamber President Pat Mulqueeny. Net income is up among small and midsize businesses in Eden Prairie, he said, and while the light rail construction is causing some headaches right now, the opportunities it will bring in terms of transit and accessibility will pay off when riders start coming down the line, he added.
In a survey of the 360 businesses that the Chamber represents:
- 54% of respondents said they expected to grow in the next year, while 46% said they expected their business's growth to stay flat.
- The most pressing concern was finding skilled employees − not only skilled in specific trades, but equipped with soft skills like timeliness and navigating workplace norms.
- Among midsize businesses, costs of recruiting employees are increasing, which is tied to the labor shortage.