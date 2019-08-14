A three-time Olympic gold medalist will attend the ribbon cutting of an Eden Prairie business on Aug. 16, according to a news release from the business.
Vein Clinics of America treats varicose and spider veins and will be opening its new location at 13300 Technology Drive, Suite 106, on Friday, Aug. 16. Olympic volleyball player Misty May-Treanor will be there to sign volleyballs for the first 75 attendees, the release says.
May-Treanor played in four Olympic games from 2000-2012 and, according to the the Beach Volleyball Database, is the second-most successful female volleyball player of all time with 112 international and domestic wins.
The ribbon cutting and celebration is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at 13300 Technology Drive. There will also be music and food at the free event.