Beer-lovers will have two opportunities for a sneak peek at Eden Prairie’s first brewery next month.
Fat Pants will allow Attendees of the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s 50th anniversary fundraiser will get a sneak peek at the city’s first brewery, according to the Chamber’s event page.
The Tap the Keg 50th Anniversary Fundraiser will be held at Fat Pants Brewing Co. on Nov. 21, the event page says. The brewery is not open yet, but in an Oct. 26 Facebook post, Fat Pants said it is opening to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, with a soft opening the day before.
The Chamber’s 50th anniversary fundraiser will include a silent auction, beer, food, games and music, the event page says. Tickets are $30 until Nov. 15, after which they will cost $35.
The event will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Fat Pants Brewing Co. at 8335 Crystal View Road.