Lariat Companies evicted rolled ice cream store Wonders Ice Cream from its storefront in Eden Prairie in January, a lawyer representing Lariat told Eden Prairie News.
The ice cream store had opened its Eden Prairie location at 8353 Crystal View Drive on Sept. 6. Wonders Ice Cream hadn’t paid rent since September 2019 and owed $20,220.26 in rent and late fees, according to the eviction summons served to Wonders Ice Cream, which was posted on the door of its former storefront on Jan. 6. The documents indicated Wonders would be representing itself in the eviction case.
When asked why the store closed, Wonders co-owner Andrew Nguyen told Eden Prairie News they had “decided to let that one go.” He said he did not know what the last day of business had been for the Eden Prairie Wonders store.
When asked about the eviction, Nguyen said he couldn’t comment without talking with his business partners and said he’s “not sure” what the future holds for Wonders.
Lariat Companies sent a demand letter to Wonders before suing the business, Lariat attorney David Lutz wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.
Wonders Ice Cream also shared a storefront with Pokebomb, which served poke. Eden Prairie News was unable to reach manager Phillip Koumalasy for comment.