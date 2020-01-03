The gift giving season is wrapping up, which means your house might be cluttered. Whether you want to donate something old to make room for the new or you don’t know what to do with your white elephant gift, here are 13 places in the southwest metro to donate or consign.
Scott County
Savage Goodwill, 5925 Egan Drive, Savage.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/Goodwillitems Donation hours start one hour before the Goodwill opens and lasts until close, according to the website.
The Consignment Lodge, 102 Main St. E., New Prague.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/theconsignmentlodge Consignment hours are during business hours Tuesday-Friday and by appointment Monday and Saturday.
Hands of Friendship Thrift Store, 27980 Koeper Ave., New Prague.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/handsoffriendship Donation hours are 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, according to the website.
Shakopee Goodwill, 4450 12th Ave. E, Shakopee.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/Goodwillitems Donation hours start one hour before the Goodwill opens and lasts until close, according to the website.
CAP Thrift Shop, 712 Canterbury Road, Shakopee.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/capthriftshop Donation hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the website.
Carver County
Chaska Goodwill, 310 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/Goodwillitems Donation hours start one hour before the Goodwill opens and lasts until close, according to the website.
The RAK, 2460 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/therakthrift with the exception that it is not currently looking for mattresses, according to Daniel Turzinski, the executive director. Donation hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, according to the website.
Chanhassen Goodwill, 80 W 78th St., Chanhassen.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/Goodwillitems Donation hours start one hour before the Goodwill opens and lasts until close, according to the website.
Hennepin County
The Prop Shop- 15195 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/thepropshop You should call ahead if you’re bringing big furniture items, according to the website. Donation hours are during business hours Monday-Sunday.
The RAK, 3610 Highway 101, Minnetonka.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/therakthrift with the exception that it is not currently looking for mattresses, according to Daniel Turzinski, the executive director. Donation hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, according to the website.
Turn Style Consignment Store, 954 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie.
This location does not accept furniture or formal wear such as prom or wedding dresses, Greta Pappenfus, a sales associate said. It does accept items in good condition from all seasons. Consignment hours are during business hours until one hour before close, according to the website.
Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, 3850 Shoreline Drive, Wayzata.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/hopechestbreastcancerfoundation Donation hours are during regular business hours, but you should call ahead if you’re bringing big furniture items, according to the website.
Bethesda Thrift Shop, 4749 County Road 101, Minnetonka.
A list of acceptable items can be found at bit.ly/Bethesdathrift Donation hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the website.