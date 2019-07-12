Distracted driving

From 2013-2017, distracted driving was a contributing factor in one in five crashes in Minnesota, resulting in an average of 53 deaths and 216 serious injuries ever year, the Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety Office of Traffic Safety's website says.

Although, that number is probably a lot higher because there are challenges in determining whether distraction was a factor in crash, the department notes.

A new law that goes into effect Aug. 1 will make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving, which proponents of the law say will help law enforcement crackdown on distracted driving. But motorists can be distracted by more than just their phones while behind the wheel — eating, drinking, having conversations and changing the radio station are just some of the everyday distractions motorists can experience.

Law enforcement officials stress that drivers treat driving not as a routine activity, but practice attentive driving because traffic conditions change constantly and people need to be prepared to react.