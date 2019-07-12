Raksha Walk signs
Buy Now

Signs posted at the 2018 Raksha 5K Run/Walk For Distraction Free Driving encourage people to drive distraction-free.

 Photos by Patty Dexter

The Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation will host its 12th annual Raksha 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness about distraction-free driving on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Eden Prairie.

The foundation was created in 2008 in memory of 19-year-old Shreya Dixit, who was killed on Nov. 1, 2007, while riding as a passenger in a crash caused by a distracted driver. The Raksha Walk is part of the foundation’s mission of changing the driving culture through community engagement.

The race will be held at the Purgatory Creek Recreation Area, 13001 Technology Drive, in Eden Prairie. It is $20 to run and $15 to walk, while kids under 12 are free. Register for the race at www.shreyadixit.org.

Last year, the event had its largest turnout with about 250 people who registered.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the multimedia reporter for Lakeshore Weekly News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you