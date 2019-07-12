The Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation will host its 12th annual Raksha 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness about distraction-free driving on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Eden Prairie.
The foundation was created in 2008 in memory of 19-year-old Shreya Dixit, who was killed on Nov. 1, 2007, while riding as a passenger in a crash caused by a distracted driver. The Raksha Walk is part of the foundation’s mission of changing the driving culture through community engagement.
The race will be held at the Purgatory Creek Recreation Area, 13001 Technology Drive, in Eden Prairie. It is $20 to run and $15 to walk, while kids under 12 are free. Register for the race at www.shreyadixit.org.
Last year, the event had its largest turnout with about 250 people who registered.