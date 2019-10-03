There’s a new face on the board for the Eden Prairie Community Foundation.
Astrid Mozes, of Eden Prairie, has been elected as a new board member, an Oct. 2 news release from the organization says.
Mozes is the vice president of power and motion controls, hydraulics group, at Eaton Corp., based in Eden Prairie. She’s been with the company since 1990, holding various positions including chief technology officer, and has contributed in areas such as strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions.
Mozes was educated in Sweden and has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from The Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. She speaks six languages.
She is the 15th member of the Eden Prairie Community Foundation volunteer board of directors. The foundation’s mission is to fill unmet needs and encourage philanthropy in Eden Prairie, and is best known as a grant maker, fiscal sponsor and a host to fund holders.