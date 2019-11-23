Members of Eden Prairie’s A.M. Rotary Club held an event to raise awareness of its efforts to eradicate polio around the world, according to a news release from the organization.
On Nov. 12, dozens of the club’s members gathered to listen to speaker Tim Mulcrone, polio chair of the Rotary district that includes Eden Prairie, talk about the club’s efforts to eradicate the disease that once affected 350,000 children annually.
After multiple global initiatives from World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and 34 years of Rotary club efforts, polio now affects around 100 people annually, the release says. If it is successfully eradicated, it would be the second disease ever to be eradicated, after smallpox, the release says.
Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary meets weekly on Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 .m. at Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail.