All of Eden Prairie’s summer recreational programming and events are suspended until further notice, according to a news release from the city of Eden Prairie.
“The world has changed and we know summer in Eden Prairie will look very different this year. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the health and safety of our community, and communicating where things stand,” the release says.
People who registered for a summer program will receive an email about the program’s status at least 30 days before the scheduled start date, and full refunds will be given to those whose programs are canceled, the release says. Participants can also cancel their registration any time until seven days before the program begins to receive a full refund.
The contact is parks@edenprairie.org, and updates are at edenprairie.org/Coronavirus.