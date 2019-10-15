Administrative Services Center- welcome center
The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools (FEPS) is accepting grants for community-based organizations doing work around student achievement and engagement, the foundation wrote in a news release to Eden Prairie News.

Organizations that apply should dovetail with FEPS's mission to “support and enhance the legacy of excellence in Eden Prairie Public Schools,” the release says. Grant proposals should have a significant positive impact on student academic achievement and engagement; relate to a specific learning goal, curriculum or program; and be potentially replicable in other classrooms or sites, the release says.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1. Grants will be awarded by Dec. 31 and should be spent by June 30, 2020. The contact is FEPS executive director Conn McCartan, at cmccartan@edenpr.org or 952-975-7205.

