Dozens of Miata enthusiasts met for a drive around the western suburbs on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Sixty-three members in 39 Mazda Miatas met at Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, for a drive that passed through the communities of Chaska, Carver, Belle Plaine, Waconia, St. Bonifacius and then headed around Lake Minnetonka. The drive ended with a lunch at the River Inn Restaurant in Hanover, Dan Ward of the Miata Club of Minnesota said.
"Our favorite part of Saturday's drive was enjoying the winding roads and beautiful scenery driving through rural Minnesota with the top down, as well as meeting and socializing with club members at lunch afterwards," Ward said.
The drive was about 95 miles and took about three hours, including a rest break in St. Bonifacius, Ward noted.
"The cars are fun to drive with the top down. We love the exceptional handling to enjoy finding winding roads. The more curves the better," Ward said when asked what he likes about driving a Miata.
The drive was an event put on by the Miata Club of Minnesota. The club, which is sponsored by Morrie’s Mazda, started in 1990 and currently has about 110 Miatas registered, Ward said.
The club meets twice a month during the spring, summer and fall to drive different routes around the Twin Cities and various areas of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, Ward noted. Then every spring and fall, the club has a rally, which are overnight weekend trips to explore different parts of the tri-state area.
This year's fall rally will be held Sept. 6-8, starting in Forest Lake, with a hotel stay in Ashland, Wisconsin, according to the club's website. There is also a fall color drive planned for Oct. 5-6, where drivers will head up to Bayfield, Wisconsin, to check out the fall foliage.
The Miata Club of Minnesota's website is miataclubmn.com/website.