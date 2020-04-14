Eden Prairie Central Middle School teacher Sue Frei is a magician. Not only can she repurpose the elastic found in a fitted sheet into one of the the key components found in a cloth COVID-19 mask, but she can turn said fitted sheet into a really big rag.
“We only have one fitted sheet left,” laughed Frei.
When Gov. Tim Walz canceled in-school classes throughout the state on Wednesday, March 18, Frei headed north to her family’s lake place on the Iron Range.
“I saw a JoAnn Fabrics email about sewing masks,” said Frei. “There was a demand and I thought, ‘why not?’”
Through last week, Frei, and her lake friend, had sewn 632 masks.
Their first donation was to a local EMT unit.
“The Grand Rapids EMTs saw the masks and said they could use some too,” said Frei. “We donated masks to Grand Rapids and also donated masks to the Cook County Hospital.
“We put them at the end of the driveway and they picked them up,” she added.
Frei and her friend would sew different parts and then trade pieces. They have masks with sporting-themed fabrics, movie-themed fabrics, floral-themed fabrics...
“We like to mix it up,” she said.
Lately, their production process has hit a snag.
“We can’t find elastic,” said Frei, “and Amazon won’t have any until the end of May.”
As a way to continue to provide the much-needed masks, Frei stripped the elastic out of an unused fitted sheet. Next, she took the elastic out of a little used fitted sheet.
She’d do the same to a set of kayak covers she made last summer.
“Teachers have been mailing me all the elastic they can find,” said Frei.
Motivation
Frei didn’t know how long she’d sew masks or how many she’d sew.
“When we hit 500,” she said, “our fingers hurt so much that we didn’t think we could make anymore.
“There’s still a demand,” she added, “so we put Band-Aids on and kept going (sewing).”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie started the distance-learning phase of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“So far, it’s been going really well,” said Frei. “As teachers, we’ve been ready. The kids have been great.”
Frei has taught health and physical education in Eden Prairie schools for 28 years.
Frei will gladly accept elastic donations. She can be reached at sue_frei@edenpr.k12.mn.us.