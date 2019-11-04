Communities across the state will mark Veterans Day with breakfasts, speakers and ceremonies to honor those who have served the United States in war or peacetime.
Here's a look at some of the events planned in the southwest metro area.
Chaska
Chaska Middle School West honors veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 with its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony is 8:40-10:20 a.m. at Chaska Middle School West, 140 Engler Blvd., Chaska. The school invites all veterans, active military and the general public to celebrate and honor those who have served. For more information, contact Chaska Middle School West at 952-556-7400.
Guardian Angels Church, at 215 W. 2nd St., Chaska, will ring its bells 11 times at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, to mark the 101st anniversary of the armistice ending World War I. Veterans for Peace has promoted the ringing of the bells for a decade, with hundreds of churches in more than 60 cities in the U.S. participating. The bell ringers will be Eric Crowell and Lynn Arnal.
Chanhassen
St. Hubert Catholic School will honor those who have served in the military on Monday, Nov. 11. The celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. in the school gymnasium, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. Park in the church parking lot and enter through Door No. 1. The public is invited.
Chapel Hill Academy hosts a celebration honoring the sacrifice and service of veterans in and around the Chanhassen community. The celebration is a community wide event that will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Chapel Hill Academy, 306 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. More info at 952-949-9014.
Eden Prairie
The city of Eden Prairie is hosting a Veterans Breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, to celebrate and honor those who have served the country. Breakfast includes French toast bake, meat, fruit, rolls, juice and coffee. There will be a guest speaker. The registration deadline is Nov. 1.
Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, is hosting a free program to honor veterans from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. The program will feature Chaplain Col. John Morris, Army National Guard. Following the program, there is a lunch in the Grace Church Commons. Veterans, their spouses and all active-duty military and their families eat free; others may purchase lunch for $10 at grace.church/veterans or by calling 952-224-3060.
Inver Grove Heights
The state of Minnesota Veterans Day event is being held Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave., in Inver Grove Heights. A free breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; the program starts at 10 a.m.
Long Lake
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a Veterans Day Salute at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2060 County Road 6, in Long Lake. The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy during World War II, featuring patriotic music and speakers including Bronze Star Medal recipient U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Maureen Banavige and Vietnam Veteran Gary Nash. Two Minnesota veterans who served in the D-Day invasion will also be honored. Veterans and the public of all ages are welcome to the free event.
Minneapolis
Stay in the Fight will be filling care packages for deployed Minnesota Marines at Utepils Brewing, 225 Thoams Ave. N., in Minneapolis from 5-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Orono
The Rotary Club of Orono is hosting a Veterans Day Assembly at Orono High School, 795 N. Old Crystal Bay Road, in Orono on Nov. 11. The gym doors open at 8 a.m., with a ceremony scheduled to begin at 8:35 a.m.
Shakopee
A ceremony will be held at the Shakopee VFW, 1201 3rd Ave. E., at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will entail a reading of all the names of Shakopee veterans who have died in the last year. A candle will be lit for each name, and as they're read, the candle will be extinguished by a loved one or a volunteer. The ceremony will also feature a 21-gun salute by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. The ceremony will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. meal. The events are open to the public.
Shorewood
The Excelsior American Legion Clarence Clofer Post No. 259 is hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road, in Shorewood at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The event will feature guest speaker Thorn Turner, a Naval intelligence officer who served in the White House during the Clinton Administration and Pentagon. Reservations are required by Thursday, Nov. 7, call 952-474-7635 to make a reservation. The cost is free for veterans; it’s $6 for guests of veterans.
St. Paul
A group of veterans will walk 11 miles in honor of the Armistice signed 101 years ago, finishing their walk at the Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in St. Paul on Nov. 11. A program will begin around 10:45 a.m., with a ringing of the replica Liberty Bell on the grounds of the state Capitol at 11 a.m.
Plymouth
The city of Plymouth is hosting a Veterans Breakfast at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., in Plymouth from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. The event honors local veterans. Registration is required by Friday, Nov. 1, by calling 763-509-5280 or visiting Plymouth Creek Center in person. There is no cost to veterans attending the event; it is $9 for non-veterans.