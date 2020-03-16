WAYZATA — D’Amico & Partners, which owns D’Amico & Sons in Wayzata and Campiello in Eden Prairie, will temporarily close all but one of its locations through April 12 in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a news release says.
The company made the decision Sunday, March 15, to close all but its Edina D’Amico & Sons location after monitoring the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the confirmation of community transmission in Minnesota.
“The safety and health of our guests and employees continue to be our top priority,”
Richard D’Amico, D’Amico & Partners co-owner and founding partner, said in the release. “At this time, there are no reports of COVID-19 among any of our employees, and we hope that this preventative measure will help limit the threat of it to our staff and their families, our guests, and the greater community.”
D’Amico is consolidating restaurant operations to D’Amico & Sons’ Edina location, which will remain open for customers to eat at the restaurant, curbside takeout and corporate delivery. Home delivery is available through Bite Squad.
Perishable foods will be donated to local food shelves, the release said.
D’Amico & Partners owns seven D'Amico & Sons restaurants, D'Amico Catering, Café & Bar Lurcat and Campiello in Minnesota, as well as some restaurants in Florida.