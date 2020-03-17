Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case declared a state of local emergency in Eden Prairie on Monday, March 16, a news release says.
This declaration allows city leaders to request and coordinate aid and resources from surrounding jurisdictions, including the Hennepin County Division of Emergency Management, Department of Homeland Security and the state of Minnesota, as needed.
“We must respond quickly to address the local impacts of this pandemic,” Case said in the release. “The health and safety of this community is of critical importance, and we make this declaration under extraordinary circumstances.”
The declaration also allows city departments to mobilize available resources and conduct immediate purchasing and contracting.
“I am grateful to our Eden Prairie Emergency Management Team and all city staff for the preparations they have made over the past several weeks,” Case said. “The commitment of public servants is of key importance during times such as these — as Eden Prairie residents, you can be assured your city government will continue to maintain all essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic and proactively work to minimize public health risk.”
This news comes the same day the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota surpassed 50, including more than 20 cases in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.