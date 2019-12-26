An Eden Prairie resident is among the 20 people to be appointed to citizen oversight committees, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced in a Dec. 23 news release.
Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen appointed 20 Minnesotans to two-year terms on the oversight committees, which monitor the DNR’s fish and wildlife spending.
Lindsay Hewitt of Eden Prairie was among the people appointed to the Fisheries Oversight Committee.
The other new members are Dana Carlson of Zimmerman, Faith Connors of Princeton, Kirk Duholm of Eagan, David Engels of Menahga, Samantha Lee of Coon Rapids, Cathy Piepho of New Richland, Courtney Schurhammer of Rochester and Thomas Wood of Rochester.
The members appointed to the Wildlife Oversight Committee are Carli Cich of White Bear Lake, Phoebe Cole of Warroad, Burl Haar of Afton, Peter Hunt of Excelsior, Benjamin Meyer of St. Hilaire, Naomi Walker of St. Louis Park, Brent Walz of Rochester, Matt Weegman of Houston, R John Wells of St. Paul, Karen Wortman of Bigfork and Andre Xiong of Oak Grove.
“We look forward to working with these Minnesotans and bringing diverse voices to the table,” said Bob Meier, DNR assistant commissioner. “The appointments continue our commitment to share detailed budget information, bring new participants into the oversight process and ensure revenue generated by hunting and fishing license sales is used appropriately.”
A total of 161 Minnesotans applied for the positions on the oversight committees. The 20 who were appointed were chosen based on their experience, personal commitment, diversity in geography, demographics and outdoor interests, the release said.
The committees will resume work after the publication of the DNR’s Game and Fish Fund report for fiscal year 2019, at which point each committee will select a committee chair and four members to serve on the Budgetary Oversight Committee. The Budget Oversight Committee produces an overall report on expenditures for game and fish activities that is delivered to the DNR commissioner and the appropriate legislative committees.
The DNR’s oversight committees were established by state law in 1994. About $110 million a year is deposited into the Game and Fish Fund. The money comes from hunting and fishing license sales, sales tax on lottery tickets and other revenue sources.
The oversight committee website is mndnr.gov/gamefishoversight.