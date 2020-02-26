Eden Prairie School Board member Holly Link is running for the House District 48B seat in the state House of Representatives, she announced during precinct caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25, a news release says.
“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy to represent our community in St. Paul,” Link said in the release. “Our family has chosen to call Eden Prairie home for the last 22 years because of its high-quality schools, vibrant businesses, and its great sense of community. We need the state to work as a partner, making sure our schools remain strong while improving schools throughout Minnesota.”
Link, who is a PhD Candidate in Educational Administration at the University of Minnesota, is in her second term as a director on the Eden Prairie School Board after previously serving as treasurer. She was first elected to the board in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. Her current term expires in January 2021.
“As a former small business owner, I know the important role the state has in making sure we have a good business environment in Minnesota,” Link said in the release. “As your state representative, I will work to ensure that Minnesota remains a great place to do business.”
Link and her husband, Brian, have two children who both graduated from Eden Prairie High School and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.
Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, is in her first term representing House District 48B after narrowly beating Republican incumbent Jennifer Loon in the 2018 election.
Link’s website is www.hollylinkmn.com.