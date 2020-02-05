The associate superintendent for Eden Prairie Schools has received the 2020 Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) Outstanding Central Office Leadership Award, according to a news release from the school district.
Stacie Stanley joined Eden Prairie Schools in 2018 and has worked on critical initiatives that include community presentations to build support and eventually the approval of a bond referendum. She is leading efforts to develop a career pathways program, procured a grant for a grow-your-own education pathway to bring Eden Prairie graduates back as educators, and is working with staff to develop a model for school-day choice programming, among other things.
“Stacie exemplifies all of the criteria for an outstanding leader,” said Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson. “She is patient, adaptive, supportive — yet demanding, visionary, creative, strategic and present.”
Before coming to Eden Prairie Schools, Stanley was the director of curriculum, assessment, instruction and support services for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools, and worked as director of equity and integrated student support services in the district.