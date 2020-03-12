Eden Prairie Schools is canceling large, public meetings and events planned by schools and the district until further notice, the district announced Thursday, March 12.
The events scheduled for Thursday night, which include the School Start Times Community Meeting, a high school music department concert and concerts at Prairie View and Cedar Ridge elementary schools, are canceled.
This comes in the wake of new guidance school districts received from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday. MDH is not recommending schools close, but it is urging school districts to limit large gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"This is a preventative measure, and there is not a specific health concern within Eden Prairie," the district said.
Student activities and athletics will continue as usual, however the Minnesota State High School League is limiting the number of people at state tournament games starting March 13. This will impact the girls basketball semifinals and finals, the adapted floor hockey tournament and section boys basketball games.