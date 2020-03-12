Eden Prairie Schools is canceling large, public meetings and events planned by schools and the district until further notice, the district announced Thursday, March 12.
The events scheduled for Thursday night, which include the School Start Times Community Meeting, a high school music department concert and concerts at Prairie View and Cedar Ridge elementary schools, are canceled.
This comes in the wake of new guidance school districts received from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday. MDH is not recommending schools close, but it is urging school districts to limit large gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"This is a preventative measure, and there is not a specific health concern within Eden Prairie," the district said.
On Friday, March 13, Superintendent Josh Swanson issued an update following Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that the state is in a peacetime state of emergency.
Swanson said although health officials are not recommending schools close, there is the possibility they will in the future.
"We are preparing devices and working with our staff if we need to move to distance learning in Eden Prairie Schools," Swanson said.
