Eden Prairie Public Schools closed to students starting Monday, March 16, in the wake of the governor’s executive order, which he signed Sunday, March 15, to give schools a chance to make long-term plans in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools to students by Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, to accommodate the planning between school staff, teachers and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), according to a news release from the governor's office.
Eden Prairie Public Schools made the decision to close schools on March 16-17 as well, and in an email update on March 16, the district said schools will be closed through at least April 6 due to the previously scheduled spring break. The district expects distance learning could begin on April 7.
Schools will be open the week of March 16 to help families transition to distance learning and for students to pick up anything they may need from school.
Some other things for families in the district to know, according to the email:
- Child care will be available to parents/guardians who are involved in medical and emergency response. A separate email message regarding child care availability is being sent to families with children ages 5-12.
- Secondary schools will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (March 16-19) to allow students to pick up devices, textbooks, items from lockers and medication from the nurse’s office.
- Elementary schools will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday (March 17-19) to pick up devices, textbooks, items from classrooms and medication from the nurse’s office.
- Devices for K-2 students will be distributed on Tuesday, March 17, at each elementary school.
- Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday-Friday through March 27 for Eagle Zone participants and to families eligible for free or reduced-price lunch at each school site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.