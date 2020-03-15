Eden Prairie Public Schools will close to students starting Monday, March 16, in the wake of the governor’s executive order, which he signed Sunday, March 15, to give schools a chance to make long-term plans in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools. Schools will be closed to students by Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, to accommodate the planning between school staff, teachers and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), according to a news release from the governor's office.
In an update on the district's website Sunday, Eden Prairie Public Schools said schools in the district will be closed Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, but the plan is to begin distance learning for students on Wednesday, March 18.
“We are a long-time leader in preparing classrooms with technology and, most importantly, our teachers’ exceptional teaching practices are enhanced by effective use of this technology,” the update said. “Eden Prairie Schools has been in active planning for the possibility of distance learning. More information will be provided to all families in the coming days. Families in TASSEL and students who receive special education services will receive communication directly from program leaders or an IEP team member.”
Eagle Zone child care is suspended for everyone except families of first responders, correctional facility staff and health care workers, the update said. This child care exception is only for these types of employees and follows Gov. Walz’s emergency direction.
Preschool, ECFE and Community Education programs are suspended through March 27. All after-school activities and community use of school buildings are suspended through March 27.