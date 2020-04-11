Nibir Sarma - Jeopardy! (copy)
Buy Now

Nibir Sarma, a U of M student from Eden Prairie, has advanced to the semifinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship.

 Submitted photo

Nibir Sarma, a native of Eden Prairie and a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, has advanced to the semifinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship, which is scheduled to air on April 14 on NBC.

Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship on Friday, April 10, taking second place among the three competitors, winning $18,448.

Before Friday's episode aired, Sarma tweeted: 

He will face eight other contestants in the semifinals, the show's website says. Three people will move on to the final round.

The Jeopardy! College Championship website is www.jeopardy.com/contestant-zone/2020/college-championship.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you