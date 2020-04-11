Nibir Sarma, a native of Eden Prairie and a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, has advanced to the semifinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship, which is scheduled to air on April 14 on NBC.
Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship on Friday, April 10, taking second place among the three competitors, winning $18,448.
Before Friday's episode aired, Sarma tweeted:
I am fully prepared to look like a fool (at some point or another) during tonight’s Jeopardy episode, and I am fine with that.— Nibir Sarma (@Jeopardy_Nibir) April 10, 2020
He will face eight other contestants in the semifinals, the show's website says. Three people will move on to the final round.
Thanks to everyone who watched the @Jeopardy #CollegeChampionship this week! See you next week for the semifinals! #Jeopardy— Nibir Sarma (@Jeopardy_Nibir) April 11, 2020
The Jeopardy! College Championship website is www.jeopardy.com/contestant-zone/2020/college-championship.