Students familiarizing themselves with Eden Prairie's schools this month will find numerous changes, large and small, throughout the districts' eight schools. Thanks to voter approval of Designing Pathways last May, dozens of updates and maintenance projects received funding from the $39 million referendum, and some have already been completed.
Eden Prairie Schools Director of Communications Brett Johnson shared the details of the projects with Eden Prairie News via email. Here's what happened over the summer, and what's to come:
Eden Prairie High School
Eden Prairie High School's main gym got a face-lift, with a new floor, bleachers, logo, paint job and banners. The flooring outside the activity center was replaced. The upper commons area was repainted and the lockers there were removed. New furniture will arrive soon, Johnson said.
Central Middle School
At Central Middle School, which will be home to the most extensive renovations to update the building last renovated in 1959, hallways were repainted over the summer. The district held meetings with staff and students over the summer to solicit feedback and finalize its designs, Johnson said, and construction will begin around April 1, depending on the weather.
Falcon Heights Elementary
Students and visitors will enjoy a new lobby and cafeteria at Falcon Heights Elementary School, and a new makers' space on the lower level has new equipment for creative students. The gym floor and school logos were also updated.
Prairie View Elementary
Prairie View Elementary School has a new playground, with a few more pieces of equipment arriving mid-September. Its media center was updated, and new graphics are being installed in the cafeteria in September. The school's special education center is on the list for upgrades as well, but that work will be "many years in the making," Johnson said.
Cedar Ridge Elementary
Cedar Ridge Elementary School received new gym floors and logos, and its media center was updated, Johnson said.
Eden Lake Elementary
Eden Lake Elementary School had its gym floors and logos updated too, and many classrooms received new paint and flooring.
Eagle Heights and Oak Point
All four gyms at Eagle Heights and Oak Point elementary schools got updated floors, and the schools' art rooms got new counter tops, tables, sinks and a fresh paint job, Johnson said.
District-wide
Safety and security updates have started across the district, Johnson said, and will continue through the school year and into next summer.
Around 80 teachers attended a tidying-up training over the summer to help maximize their classrooms' utility to students, and 52 teachers plan to use new furniture and classroom layouts this school year, Johnson said. More staff will receive the same training in the coming months, and furniture updates will roll out throughout the next three years.