Eden Prairie Schools may install smoke detector-like devices to detect vaping in some of the bathrooms in Central Middle School and Eden Prairie High School, administrators told the Eden Prairie School Board.
Dr. Stacie Stanley, assistant superintendent, and Eden Prairie police school liaison Officer Ryan Kuffel shared the anti-vaping measures the district has been taking to curb student vaping at its Jan. 27 meeting.
“This is something that all schools across the state have been working on,” Superintendent Josh Swanson noted before the pair spoke. “We know a lot of the vaping tools and flavors and stuff are really targeted at kids.”
Schools, health officials and parents across the country have been on the front lines of the anti-vaping push as young people, particularly teens, have taken up vaping and e-cigarettes in numbers the U.S. Surgeon General called “epidemic” in a 2018 advisory notice.
Eden Prairie is experiencing less of a problem than its peers statewide, Stanley said, citing data from the Minnesota Student Survey, but vaping is still an issue in local schools. In 2019, 14.1% of Eden Prairie 11th-graders and 6.2% of ninth-graders said they had vaped at least once in the last 30 days, according to the Minnesota Student Survey.
The district is trying to be proactive about the issue, Stanley added. That includes researching vaping detection devices, which work like smoke detectors but can detect the vapor from e-cigarettes instead of smoke. There are some roadblocks, according to Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger: the technology is new and results are “mixed,” each device costs around $1,200, and financial restrictions on how the district can spend its money limit which funds it can draw on to purchase the devices. Mutzenberger said he’s looking to the state legislature to help the district change those restrictions.
It’s hard for teachers and school liaison officers to enforce anti-vaping rules and confiscate devices, Kuffel said. That’s partially because the devices are so small and easily disguised as a flashdrive or lipstick, and the vapor they produce doesn’t smell like typical cigarette smoke.
“It could smell like a perfume, it could smell like chewing gum,” Kuffel said.
She and her fellow officers have found fewer vapes in schools this year than previous years, she added.
When an educator or officer does find a student with a vape, the consequences are a balance of punishment and support, Stanley said. The student receives a citation, the school contacts their parents and they receive two to four days of detention; but a dean also comes to talk with them about the underlying reasons why they’re vaping and offer resources for quitting or mental health supports.
“They’re looking for an escape and many youth are looking to self-medicate” with vaping, Stanley explained.