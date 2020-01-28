Administrative Services Center- welcome center
Five Eden Prairie educators have been nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, according to a news release from Education Minnesota.

The Eden Prairie candidates are among a field of 134 other Minnesota educators. They are:

  • Pam Brownell, an English teacher at Central Middle School;
  • Corey Christopherson, a physical education teacher at Central Middle School;
  • Cindy Dooley, a math teacher at Central Middle School;
  • Kari Moorea, a math teacher at Central Middle School; and
  • Maria Villavicencio, an elementary school classroom teacher.

A 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists in the coming weeks. The Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 3 at the St. Paul River Centre, the release says.

