Five Eden Prairie educators have been nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, according to a news release from Education Minnesota.
The Eden Prairie candidates are among a field of 134 other Minnesota educators. They are:
- Pam Brownell, an English teacher at Central Middle School;
- Corey Christopherson, a physical education teacher at Central Middle School;
- Cindy Dooley, a math teacher at Central Middle School;
- Kari Moorea, a math teacher at Central Middle School; and
- Maria Villavicencio, an elementary school classroom teacher.
A 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists in the coming weeks. The Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 3 at the St. Paul River Centre, the release says.