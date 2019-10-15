First graders at four Eden Prairie elementary schools will receive a gift that's just in time for the candy-heavy Halloween holiday: A dental care toolkit.
Delta Dental Foundation's Smiles@Schools program will give backpacks with dental hygiene kits to first graders at Cedar Ridge Elementary, Eden Lake Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary and Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, a release from the foundation says. Cedar Ridge and Eagle Heights will each receive 150 backpacks and Eden Lake and Forest Hills will receive 120 backpacks, the release says.
Each kit contains a toothbrush, toothpaste, a water bottle, an educational booklet and "fun items" to make the gift a little more exciting, the release says.